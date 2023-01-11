 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Harvey Weinstein requests for new trial after New York rape conviction

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Harvey Weinstein requested a new trial after he was convicted of rape in March 2020 because his lawyer argues that he didn't receive a fair trial due to legally insufficient charges and was denied an impartial jury, as reported by Fox News.

Harvey's lawyer Arthur Aidala filed an appeal on Tuesday in New York in which she requested a new trial for Harvey for his 2020 rape conviction.

Aidala said in her statement, "We will ask the Court of Appeals to remind trial courts throughout the state that a defendant cannot be tried based on his character but must be tried based on the conduct for which he has been accused."

She further added, "The trial judge disregarded basic rules of New York law and allowed into evidence acts of misconduct which prevented Mr. Weinstein from testifying in his own defense to powerfully proclaim his innocence."

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape in March 2020 and he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

