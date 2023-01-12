Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'

Prince Harry is speaking the truth in his memoir, says King Charles' former butler.

Grant Harold tells Spin Genie how the Duke of Sussex is not lying in his bombshell book.

“We aren’t getting to hear the other side and I don’t think we will get to hear the other side. He has said things that I think are true, he’s also said things that I know don’t add up. I wouldn’t say it’s a lie, it just doesn’t add up.

“I think this is why I really agree with everyone saying it’s better to stop all this and walk away from this to see if they can salvage a relationship between father and son.”

He then added that the Firm indeed “ran their lives.”



Mr Harrold commented: “With the greatest of respect, it does. When you’ve worked for the royal household you see that. The household manages the diaries, the schedules, what they are doing day to day from the office down to the butlers.”