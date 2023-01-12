 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's book 'Spare' sells 1.4 million copies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harrys book Spare sells 1.4 million copies

The English language edition of Prince Harry’s book "Spare" has now sold more than 1.4 million copies (across all formats) in the US, Canada and UK, said Penguin Random House in a statement.

After printing two million hardbacks in the US, the book is already in its second run.

Prince Harrys book Spare sells 1.4 million copies

Journalist Omid Scobie said, "In the UK, books that sell over a million copies are inducted into official book sales recorder Nielsen Book's 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame."

He added, "With over 400,000 sales on release day in Britain, it looks like #SPARE may soon be joining the 140 other titles on the list."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence

Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence
Prince Harry is happy Diana 'genes' overpowered Meghan Markle 'genes' in Lili

Prince Harry is happy Diana 'genes' overpowered Meghan Markle 'genes' in Lili
Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'
Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles

Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles
Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert

Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert
Prince Harry will 'alarmingly' grow bald like Prince William in 'three year': Expert

Prince Harry will 'alarmingly' grow bald like Prince William in 'three year': Expert
Ryan Reynolds backs Hugh Jackman for 'The Son' Oscar win: 'I'm not going to stoop to that level'

Ryan Reynolds backs Hugh Jackman for 'The Son' Oscar win: 'I'm not going to stoop to that level'
Billy Porter pays tribute to 2019 Oscars look as he shows up in a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes

Billy Porter pays tribute to 2019 Oscars look as he shows up in a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of 80s and 90s, dies at 56

Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of 80s and 90s, dies at 56
Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae share a rare intimate moment at the Golden Globes

Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae share a rare intimate moment at the Golden Globes
Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross