Controversy over CM Punjab's vote of confidence settled, remarks LHC judge

LAHORE: Following a late-night chaotic session of the Punjab Assembly during which Chief Minister Parvez Elahi managed to secure the lawmakers' confidence, Lahore High Court’s Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh Thursday remarked that the issue surrounding the trust vote has been settled.

Justice Abid passed these remarking while heading a five-member bench hearing Parvez Elahi's petition challenging Governor Baligh Ur Rehman’s order that denotified the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader as the chief minister.

Apart from Justice Abid the bench includes Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir, and Justice Asim Hafeez.

During today’s hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel for the chief minister, informed the bench that his client had taken the vote of confidence. He added that 186 members expressed confidence in Parvez Elahi.

While, the governor's counsel also confirmed to the bench that the chief minister has taken the vote of confidence.

“Is the governor satisfied with the vote of confidence?” asked Justice Abid.

At this, the lawyer urged the bench to make the assembly proceedings part of the court's record.

Turning towards Zafar, Justice Abid asked the CM’s lawyer if he intends further hearing on the petition as the floor test was done.

On this, Zafar agreed that after the vote of confidence the petition has become ineffective but the would like to argue on the governor’s notification as it was a “matter of principle”, adding that the governor should have given reasons to remove the CM and the cabinet.

“Governor’s notification was not legal,” insisted Zafar.

Upon hearing this, Justice Abid remarked that the issue regarding the vote of confidence has been settled but now the bench has to decide whether the governor’s notification was legal or not.

However, Justice Hafeez remarked that if Zafar was contesting the legality of the governor’s order then the issue will go to its logical end.

Justice Abid agreed with the observation, saying the court will have to look into everything.

At this, Barrister Zafar argued that the governor’s de-notification order was illegal, and urged the court to give its finding.

Justice Abid, then remarked that the bench now has three questions before it, adding that Elahi has taken a vote of confidence on one question.

On the issue of providing sufficient time, Zafar said he would assist the court on the matter.

“The third question will be if the session is not held then can the chief minister be sent home for not taking the vote of confidence,” asked Justice Abid. He added that the court can also question the governor’s decision to set a date for a vote of confidence.

The court then took a break for 30 minutes.

