Thursday Jan 12 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘stone-cold crazy’ for thinking relationships are still open

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry has just been called out for wanting to reconcile after all the hate he’s spewed against the Firm.

Royal expert Eric Schiffer made this admission during his most recent interview.

Mr Schiffer made these admissions while speaking to the Daily Star.

He started by saying, “Harry says he wants his relationship back, and this has to feel stone-cold crazy and distastefully deluded to the Palace.”

Before concluding, Mr Schiffer also added, “The chance of the King and Prince William entertaining a relationship after continuous smear merchant attacks is like witnessing a unicorn jumping a rainbow in front of Buckingham palace gates.”

