Thursday Jan 12 2023
Prince Harry creating his own ‘Kardashians episode’ with memoir

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry has reportedly been turning the Royal Family into something like ‘an episode of the Kardashians’.

Social media users made these admissions in a series of posts to Twitter.

The first user claimed, “Harry literally turning the British Monarchy into an episode of The Kardashian's. This is cringe.”

Some even called out the Duke of Sussex and added, “If you want communication with your family to be private, why are you doing this interview?! So contradictory.”

A fourth social media user later chimed in and added, “He's actually said that he 'hopes' his family can respect HIS privacy whilst talking incessantly about THEM to the worlds press! KNOWING they cannot respond!”

