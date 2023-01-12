 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Travis Scott looks DOWNCAST amid claims he’s split from Kylie Jenner

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Travis Scott looked downcast as he was seen exiting a private plane in Miami, Florida on Tuesday afternoon amid claims he split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Amid reports that the makeup mogul, 25, is focusing on their 'kids and her business' amid their breakup, the rapper, 31, was seen carrying a few bags out of the aircraft.

While descending down the jet's stairs, the Sicko Mode hitmaker cut a somber figure in a black jacket, diamond stud earrings, and his signature box braids.

His latest sighting comes in the wake of his separation from Jenner, with who he shares daughter Stormi Webster, four, and 11-month-old son, whose legal name is still Wolf.

The couple, who began dating in 2017, called it quits again ahead of the holidays.

Photo credits: DailyMail
A source, who confirmed their parting to People, said: 'Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party.'

'They definitely have different focuses. They always did,' the insider continued.

Ahead of the news, the reality star 'spent the holidays in Aspen with her family' and is said to 'flip out' when cheating rumors surface.

'There is a reason that they never got married,' the insider claimed. 'It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.' 

