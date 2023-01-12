 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry’s ghost-writer for his bombshell memoir Spare broke his silence over claims of inaccuracy in the book on Thursday, two days after the January 10 release of the book.

According to The Daily Mail, writer J. R. Moehringer seemed to defend the Duke of Sussex and his book as claims of ‘serious factual errors’ in it continue to spring up.

Moehringer took to Twitter to post a photo that cryptically hinted at ‘inadvertent mistakes’ in Prince Harry’s memoir owing to ‘the line between memory and fact’ being blurry.

The author quoted another writer, Mary Karr, in his tweet that read: “The line between memory and fact is blurry, between interpretation and fact. There are inadvertent mistakes of those kind out of the wazoo.”

Moehringer then also shared a quote from Prince Harry himself, in which he seems to admit that he is ‘unsure’ of the accuracy of the stories he tells in his book.

The quote reads: “Whatever the cause, my memory is my memory... there's just as much truth in what I remember and how I remember it as there is in so-called objective facts.”

This comes as multiple inconsistencies in Prince Harry’s version of events in Spare were pointed out by experts after its release, including a claim that he was at Eton when the Queen Mother died when proof of him being in Switzerland at the time exists.

Prince Harry in his book also claimed that he was gifted an Xbox by his Aunt Sarah, but the timeline seems to suggest that the gaming console didn’t even exist at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain
Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna
Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'

Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'
Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes

Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes
Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Did Joe Goldberg meet his match?

Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Did Joe Goldberg meet his match?