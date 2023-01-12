Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

file footage

Prince Harry’s ghost-writer for his bombshell memoir Spare broke his silence over claims of inaccuracy in the book on Thursday, two days after the January 10 release of the book.



According to The Daily Mail, writer J. R. Moehringer seemed to defend the Duke of Sussex and his book as claims of ‘serious factual errors’ in it continue to spring up.

Moehringer took to Twitter to post a photo that cryptically hinted at ‘inadvertent mistakes’ in Prince Harry’s memoir owing to ‘the line between memory and fact’ being blurry.

The author quoted another writer, Mary Karr, in his tweet that read: “The line between memory and fact is blurry, between interpretation and fact. There are inadvertent mistakes of those kind out of the wazoo.”

Moehringer then also shared a quote from Prince Harry himself, in which he seems to admit that he is ‘unsure’ of the accuracy of the stories he tells in his book.

The quote reads: “Whatever the cause, my memory is my memory... there's just as much truth in what I remember and how I remember it as there is in so-called objective facts.”

This comes as multiple inconsistencies in Prince Harry’s version of events in Spare were pointed out by experts after its release, including a claim that he was at Eton when the Queen Mother died when proof of him being in Switzerland at the time exists.

Prince Harry in his book also claimed that he was gifted an Xbox by his Aunt Sarah, but the timeline seems to suggest that the gaming console didn’t even exist at the time.