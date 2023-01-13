'Paan Singh Tomar' writer Sanjay Chouhan dies

Sanjay Chouhan also wrote film 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'

The scriptwriter of Irrfan Khan’s hit movie Paan Singh Tomar; Sanjay Chouhan, passes away in Mumbai at the age of 62.

As per the reports, Chouhan was suffering from a chronic liver illness that became the cause of his death. His funeral will take place at Oshiwara crematorium Mumbai at 12:30.

Sanjay contributed a lot in the Bollywood film Industry as he wrote many, dialogues, scripts, screenplays for numerous movies. For instance, he lent his writing skills for the film I Am Kalam (2011). The film received a Filmfare Award in the category of Best Story.

Apart from Paan Singh Tomar, he was known for writing Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara and Dhoop. In 2003, Chouhan wrote some dialogues for film Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi directed by Sudhir Mishra.

The talented screen-writer was born and raised in Bhopal. He started up his career as a journalist.

As per PinkVilla, Sanjay Chouhan first wrote a crime Television series named Bhanwar in 1990s that premiered on Sony TV.