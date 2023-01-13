 
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘dependent’ on Prince William’s misery

Prince Harry has just been called out for having something ‘ruined in his psyche’ in light of how his happiness looks ‘dependent on William’s misery’.

Royal author Jan Moir made these admissions in is piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, the writer admitted, “Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Harry made it obvious that somewhere deep in his ruined psyche, part of his happiness was dependent on William's misery.”

“'I am free, my brother is trapped' was the theme song then. On the Netflix docu-series it was 'I married for love, my brother did not'.”

“Another cherished leitmotif is that William and Kate (and other senior royals) are somehow 'jealous' because Harry and Meghan are so very superior at being royals. Meanwhile, the attacks on the Princess of Wales and the leaked texts over the dreary saga of the bridesmaids' dresses — well, Harry knows very well how much they will wound and infuriate his older brother.”

