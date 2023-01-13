Prince Harry blasts Meghan, Kate's ‘astonishingly petty explosive disagreements’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir talks of a number of explosive arguments that occurred between him and the Cambridges’ despite being “astonishingly petty.”



Royal commentator and author Richard Kay brought these claims to light.

According to the Daily Mail Mr Kay started by saying, “According to Harry's memoir, Spare, some of the most explosive disagreements between the couples revolved around misunderstandings over American attitudes and customs. Some were astonishingly petty.”

“Disputes appear to have broken out over everything from the correct way to seat couples at a wedding (Brits place them apart on the same table, whereas the 'American tradition', according to the book, is for them to be together) to whether it might be appropriate for two women to share lipgloss (Harry describes doing so as 'an American thing').”