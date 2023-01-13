 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The chip on Prince Harry’s shoulder’ branded ‘ludicrous’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being called out for making ‘ludicrous’ accusations about life within the Royal Family while the rest of the world “can’t afford to turn on a radiator.”

Journalist and royal commentator Jennie Bond brought this claim to light.

Bond started by saying, “I am, quite frankly, beyond caring about who made who cry, whether they hugged or not or if there was a spat between Meghan and Catherine over a tube of lipgloss.”

“I don’t care that Harry and Meghan found it galling to have to shop at IKEA while the Cambridges’ apartment dripped with luxury.”

“Most of us are busy worrying about whether we can afford to turn on a radiator or how we are going to get to work. To carry a lifelong chip on your shoulder because you were born the second child is, quite frankly, ludicrous.”

