Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech

Netflix Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters who played Dahmer received criticism over his speech at the Golden Globes Awards.

Evan Peters received the award for best actor in the limited series, for portraying a serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but, his winning speech lacked the mention of families of the victims.



Reportedly, the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims felt Peters’ speech was lacking.

While speaking to TMZ, Shirley, mother of victim Tony Hughes, said that Peters should have “used his acceptance speech to mention the families who are still suffering,” adding “It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money.”

While Peters said in his speech that he is hoping for something good would come of the series, Shirley obviously doesn’t feel like that will be the case.

Although, Evan Peters gave a great performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it is disturbing to watch something that is so recent, and that clearly offends the people most affected by the story.

Peters is not the only actor to depict Jeffrey Dahmer and the series is not the only project to retell the same story.

In fact, there are around 20 projects made specifically about him that have been released since 1992.