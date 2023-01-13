Inside Ben Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts for commercial

 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Friday Jan 13, 2023

Ben Affleck has signed multimillion-dollar deal with his favourite food chain Dunkin’ Donuts, a decision he made with full support of his better half Jennifer Lopez.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the Argo star’s partnership with the multinational food chain also includes a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

Affleck, who is a big fan of the outlet, recently surprised his fans after he served them coffee and doughnuts while filming a commercial for Dunkin'.

"Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial,” a source told the outlet about the advertisement which also features the Marry Me star.

Another insider revealed that J.Lo thinks Affleck’s collaboration with the company “is awesome and has been so supportive."

Talking about the shoot, the source shared, "Jen and Ben were so loving on set. You can really tell how special their connection is."

"Jen just adores Ben, and they both lift each other up and make each other feel so happy. It's really sweet to watch,” they added.

Fans of the actor were awestruck to see him serving them their treats at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in Boston on Tuesday.

An eyewitness expressed her excitement to the publication, “Ben Affleck was filming a Dunkin' commercial yesterday. I was surprised and nervous when I saw him.”

“He took my order and I handed him a $10 and he threw it right back at me and handed me my iced coffee. He was super nice, very funny, and handsome, of course. I didn't see J.Lo, but I heard she was inside."

