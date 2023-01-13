 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter
Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter 

Kim Kardashian grabbed fans’ attention as she tried viral tattoo filter on her Instagram Stories.

The Kardashians star, 42, took to her IG Stories and posted a short video of herself trying out the tattoo filter.

The reality TV star’s fans were quick to speculate that she might be missing her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, with whom, she announced her split back in August 2022.

Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

Fans think that Kim, who admitted to having a “flirt going on the side,” may have been missing her ex beau as she played around with a fun filter on Thursday.

The viral filter gave Kim face and neck tattoos reminiscent of Pete's collection of body ink. In the clip, her newly dyed brunette hair was styled in a bun and she rocked a button-up pajama shirt.

Before their break-up, the former Saturday Night Live star infamously got “my girl is a lawyer” and what appeared to be the initials of Kim and her four children tattooed on his neck.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate signed lucrative deal with Rumble months before arrest

Andrew Tate signed lucrative deal with Rumble months before arrest

King Charles assures continued support to Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry’s allegations

King Charles assures continued support to Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry’s allegations
Psychologist shares two cents on Leonardo DiCaprio’s unhealthy lifestyle

Psychologist shares two cents on Leonardo DiCaprio’s unhealthy lifestyle
Brit Awards 2023 spark backlash after female artists snubbed in major category

Brit Awards 2023 spark backlash after female artists snubbed in major category
Inside Ben Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts for commercial

Inside Ben Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts for commercial

Here's why Angelina Jolie met Irish actor Paul Mescal for coffee

Here's why Angelina Jolie met Irish actor Paul Mescal for coffee
Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’

Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’
‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges

‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges
Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman

Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman
Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech

Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech
Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction

Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction
Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial

Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial