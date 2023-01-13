Special JIT to depart to Kenya for probing Arshad Sharif's murder

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif. — Facebook/arsched

Special JIT to depart for Kenya tomorrow.

Probe team will collect evidence regarding Sharif's killing.

SC ordered formation of special JIT in Dec.

Kenya has positively responded to Pakistan’s request for assistance with the special joint investigation team, which was formed last month on the Supreme Court's direction to probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, the Islamabad Police said on Friday.

The development came after Pakistan’s government reached out to Kenya requesting for mutual legal assistance in the high-profile murder.



According to the Islamabad Police spokesperson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs completed arrangements to support the special JIT in Kenya, which will depart for the country tomorrow.

The JIT, as per police, will collect evidence regarding the slain anchorperson’s murder in the African country.

It will also investigate various individuals regarding Sharif’s killing, the police said.

In October last year, Sharif was allegedly shot dead by the Kenyan police under mysterious circumstances while he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

On January 5, the journalist's widow Javeria Siddique expressed distrust in the special JIT.

"The JIT members are the officials working under the accused [authorities]. Retired army officials such as AD Khawaja and General (retd) Tariq Khan should be included in the JIT," Siddique requested the apex court.

However, the Supreme Court set aside the reservations expressed by the family, saying that only serving officials will be a part of the JIT.

Earlier, a fact-finding committee — established by the government to probe and ascertain facts regarding Sharif's murder — hinted involvement of foreign hands in the “premeditated” killing.

The fact-finding team manned by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Athar Waheed and Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) Omar Shahid Hamid, travelled to Kenya to collect information into the incident.