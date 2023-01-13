Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'

Bryan Cranston dived into his story of getting starstruck when veteran actor Anthony Hopkins told him in a letter that he "loved" Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston revealed on People's weekly issue on January 13, that he received a "beautiful letter" from veteran actor Antony Hopkins, a few years ago.

Cranston said, "He just loved Breaking Bad and thought it was phenomenal, and I was so touched by it."

The two actors planned to meet for lunch in Los Angeles and Cranston brought his then show's director Vince Gilligan along, to meet Hopkins.

"I'm sitting there talking to one of the greatest actors ever and just in awe," he continued.

"You try not to be starstruck and you also don't want to be a fanboy and say, 'And then what about this movie? And then what about that movie?'" he adds. "You want to be able to have a decent conversation. So it's kind of nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time," the 66 year old Emmy winner added.