 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Bryan Cranston got Starstruck when Anthony Hopkins admitted he loved Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston dived into his story of getting starstruck when veteran actor Anthony Hopkins told him in a letter that he "loved" Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston revealed on People's weekly issue on January 13, that he received a "beautiful letter" from veteran actor Antony Hopkins, a few years ago.

Cranston said, "He just loved Breaking Bad and thought it was phenomenal, and I was so touched by it."

The two actors planned to meet for lunch in Los Angeles and Cranston brought his then show's director Vince Gilligan along, to meet Hopkins.

"I'm sitting there talking to one of the greatest actors ever and just in awe," he continued.

"You try not to be starstruck and you also don't want to be a fanboy and say, 'And then what about this movie? And then what about that movie?'" he adds. "You want to be able to have a decent conversation. So it's kind of nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time," the 66 year old Emmy winner added.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere

Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere
Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer

Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer
Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show

Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show
Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face

Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face
BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports

BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports
Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles

Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles
Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage

Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage
Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

John Fogerty regains song rights after 50 years legal wrangling

John Fogerty regains song rights after 50 years legal wrangling
Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

Miley Cyrus drops MV of 'Flowers' from her album 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Miley Cyrus drops MV of 'Flowers' from her album 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Johnny Depp's daughter makes first appearance since death of dad’s friend Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp's daughter makes first appearance since death of dad’s friend Jeff Beck