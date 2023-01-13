 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent selfie sparks harsh reactions on social media: Check it out

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrows recent selfie sparks harsh reactions on social media: Check it out

Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent selfie sparks cruel recations from fans on social media.

According to Daily Mail, on January 13, Katy Perry made a guest appearance at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, which has featured other A-list guests like Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey in the past.

To promote the episode, Gwyneth took a close-up selfie with Katy Perry, which led fans to teasingly ask if Gwyneth was posing with a "Katy Perry wax figure."

Other fans blamed the bad "lighting and editing" as well as the photo's odd angle for twisting the duo's naturally pretty faces.

"You both look terrifying who posted this pic lol" read one rude comment, while another teased Gwyneth for "[doing] Katy dirty" by uploading the photo.

"I know Katy text her asking why she picked this pic .. and we all know bc Gwyn looks great," wrote another follower, who included a laughing-crying emoji.

Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrows recent selfie sparks harsh reactions on social media: Check it out


More From Entertainment:

Robbie Bachman passed away at the age of 69

Robbie Bachman passed away at the age of 69
Ashley Roberts go to handbag costs a whopping £2,000

Ashley Roberts go to handbag costs a whopping £2,000
Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they've worked out name of her baby daughter

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they've worked out name of her baby daughter
Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere

Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere
Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'

Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'
Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer

Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer
Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show

Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show
Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face

Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face
BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports

BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports
Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles

Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles
Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage

Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage
Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest