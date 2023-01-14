 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Corrie's Georgia Taylor looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with Charlie De Melo

Coronation Street's Georgia Taylor has reportedly getting close' to former co-star Charlie De Melo, after her 'split' with her partner of 14 years, Mark Letheren.

And now the recent viral pictures of the couple are making rounds on social media, hinting at their romantic tie.

The actress, 42, and Charlie, 33, - who played couple Toyah Battersby and Imran Habeeb on the ITV soap - were seen strolling arm-in-arm in Manchester in pictures obtained by The Sun.

The pair's bond comes as the publication reports Georgia and Mark secretly split last year and have both 'moved out of the home they shared'.

Meanwhile, Charlie has not been linked to anyone since he split from his former partner, fellow Corrie alumni Nicola Thorp in 2019, following a 10-month romance.

On Friday, it was reported that Georgia and Charlie looked cosy as they strolled together before stopping for a coffee. 

