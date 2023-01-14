 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Nick Kyrgios claims Netflix documentary 'Break Point' is the 'last hope' for tennis

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian professional tennis player, opened up about the Netflix documentary Break Point and claimed that the series is the ‘last hope’ for tennis.

Tennis star Kyrgios about the docu-series ahead of this year's Australian Open, said that "It wasn't only for me. I think it's in desperate need for the tennis world to get put on the map globally again."

He further said that “Obviously when Novak and (Rafael) Nadal go as well as Roger (Federer). This Netflix (show) is kind of the last hope that tennis is going to be interesting globally on the map for a long, long time. We've got a lot of young personalities. I think the first episode is pretty exciting and I think it will keep people interested for sure."

Kyrgios also opened up about his mental health and drinking habits. He said that "I just had to be kinder to myself, for my mental health. I could never be a player that played all year round. I couldn't do that."

Netflix’s Break Point is about a behind-the-scenes look at numerous successful tennis players' lives, on and off the court.

In the first half of the season, players like Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and others made appearances.

