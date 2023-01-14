BIGBANG's Taeyang drops MV 'VIBE' in collaboration with BTS' Jimin: Watch

The collaboration music video between BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin, VIBE has been released.



The alternative K-pop group members have finally released their eagerly anticipated music video after days of anticipation.

BIGBANG's agency THE BLACK LABEL unveiled the music video on their YouTube account. The 2 minutes 59 seconds video features Jimin's unique charms as a solo artist.

The music video shows the chill chemistry of the two vocalists and expresses the strange emotions felt within the vibe of a relationship.

On January 4, the music agency officially announced the collaboration between the two icons by dropping the first teaser of VIBE featuring the appearance of BTS star Jimin.

Since Taeyang revealed the song, VIBE has become incredibly popular across all platforms.

Check out the music video:



