Saturday Jan 14 2023
Firm ‘still protecting’ Meghan Markle from ‘bullying review’: report

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Royal experts point out how Meghan Markle is being ‘protected’ by the Palace despite their accusations.

Royal author Valentine Low brought this claim to light during the course of his interview with Page Six.

He said, “The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them.”

“I can’t speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn’t in the room and I haven’t heard Meghan’s side. But my sources still very much stick to their story.”

This comes a while after royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital, “I’ve heard that the staff who complained were made to sign NDAs by the palace, so they are unable to speak publicly.”

“Meghan and Harry, on the other hand, signed massive commercial deals to explain their version of events to a mass audience.”

“If the palace decided to release former staff from their NDAs, it might be seen as an aggressive move towards Meghan and Harry, but if they are not released Meghan and Harry’s counterclaims can’t be rebutted directly by the alleged victims of bullying themselves.”

“… This is an example of the palace stopping former staff members from being able to speak out openly and publicly about their own experiences, which we can assume might be very damaging for the ex-working royals.”

