Sunday Jan 15 2023
Prince Harry ‘living only’ for Prince William: ‘Sad and damaged’

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry’s memoir has just received a scathing review by royal experts who believe the book is a “sad read about a man who is hurt and damaged.”

Writer Louis Staples made this claim in a brand-new piece for CNN.

It backs the decision to release Spare and also goes on to say, “Unsurprisingly, these headlines don’t capture the whole story.”

“Spare is a sad read about a man who is clearly hurt and damaged. A man who, by accident of birth and through tragedy, has never had complete control over his own life.”

“The memoir’s central narrative is that, despite being born into immense privilege, Prince Harry is a victim too. From a young age, he remembers knowing that he existed just in case anything happened to William.”

