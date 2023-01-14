 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry forced to reveal feud with King Charles and William in Spare

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry, in his brand new interview, has claimed that he did not want the world to know' on feud with his King Charles III and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex - in chat with the Telegraph's Bryony Gordon - said he had decided not to include several things in 'Spare', adding the "hard bit" was choosing what to take out of the book.

He said the original transcript of his autobiography was twice as long as the final, 416-page draft. A large part of the content he decided not to include, the Duke of Sussex said in a newly-released interview, concerned interactions between himself, Prince William and King Charles.

"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know," The Duke explained.

Harry said that was totally uninterested to disclose some of his exchanges with his closest royal relatives, adding he doesn't think the pair "would ever forgive me" if he did make those revelations.

Meghan Markle's hubby's comments sparked reactions as some questioned who had compelled Harry to highlight his feud with King Charles and William.   

