Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song

Saturday Jan 14 2023
Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Gerard Pique recently reacted to Shakira’s diss song in which she talked about him and his girlfriend Clara Chia.

On Friday, the King’s League president finally took a jibe at Shakira over her song’s lyric in which she compared Clara with a “Casio watch” while she likened herself to a “Rolex” watch.

To this, the former Barcelona defender replied, “Casio has sent us wrist watches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio; the King's League struck a deal with Casio.”

During the show, Gerard even flaunted his “grey Casio watch”, adding, “This watch will last a lifetime.”

Ibai Llanos, the fellow streamer, was bemused and remarked, “You must be joking.” However, Gerard did not budge and immediately handed everybody a watch on the show.

Speaking of the Casio watch announcement, King’s League team owner Sergio Aguero quipped, “It was because of Shakira's song, I think that's why Casio is sponsoring us. Pique got annihilated by that song.”

