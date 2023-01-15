 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Georgina Rodriguez posts quote about ‘love and self-control’ during stay in Saudi Arabia

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez has become the centre of fans’ attention since she moved to Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo as even the smallest detail about her lifestyle has been making waves on social media.

Most recently, the model’s quote from the Bible has been raising eyebrows as she shared a line from the Second Epistle to Timothy.

"For God has not given us a spirit of cowardice, but of power, love and self-control", she wrote on Instagram.

The post could be an apparent reference to Georgina’s decision to make major challenges to her lifestyle as she starts a new chapter away from Europe.

Georgina moved to the Middle East with her beau after Cristiano signed a huge deal with Al Nassr.

She expressed delight after her beau’s presentation as the new player for the club.

“Thank you very much to Saudi Arabia for such a wonderful welcome. We are very excited about this new adventure at Al Nassr.

“I am especially grateful to see Cristiano so enthusiastic. Always together with our beautiful family,” she said.

