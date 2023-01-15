 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘outraged’ over Prince Harry’s attacks on Queen Camilla

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

file footage

King Charles is reportedly ‘distraught and outraged’ over his son Prince Harry’s attacks on his wife Queen Consort Camilla in his explosive memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex levelled many incendiary claims against senior royals in his book, including branding Camilla dangerous, and while the Royal Family is choosing to maintain silence, royal insiders have revealed how they feel.

Talking to US Weekly, a royal source said: “King Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with Camilla of course now that she’s been dragged into the equation.”

“That’s really crossed the line in more ways than one, but there are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start,” the insider continued.

They also added: “He has hope that in time the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family, at least he hopes so. But he’s not going to push or apologize.”

It is pertinent to note that in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed that he and Prince William actively tried to get King Charles to not marry Camilla in 2005, years after the death of their mother and his first wife, Princess Diana.

More From Entertainment:

‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard admits he accidentally spoiled series spinoff

‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard admits he accidentally spoiled series spinoff

Lily Collins channels Britney Spears in latest Vogue Scandinavia cover

Lily Collins channels Britney Spears in latest Vogue Scandinavia cover
Prince Harry’s true feelings for Kate Middleton disclosed amid rift with William

Prince Harry’s true feelings for Kate Middleton disclosed amid rift with William
King Charles III could ask Rishi Sunak to decide if Prince Harry will be invited to coronation

King Charles III could ask Rishi Sunak to decide if Prince Harry will be invited to coronation
Prince Harry to lose beloved Invictus Games role over ‘Spare’ Taliban claim?

Prince Harry to lose beloved Invictus Games role over ‘Spare’ Taliban claim?
Netflix ‘You’ may hint possible return of Jenna Ortega’s Ellie

Netflix ‘You’ may hint possible return of Jenna Ortega’s Ellie
'The Last of Us' lead Pedro Pascal shuts down toxic criticism

'The Last of Us' lead Pedro Pascal shuts down toxic criticism
Georgina Rodriguez posts quote about ‘love and self-control’ during stay in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez posts quote about ‘love and self-control’ during stay in Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry slammed as he refers to George, Charlotte, Louis as other ‘spares’

Prince Harry slammed as he refers to George, Charlotte, Louis as other ‘spares’
Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh Golden Globe win

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh Golden Globe win