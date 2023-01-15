Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family

Royal Family and the monarchy have survived several crises over the decades and it would likely to navigate through Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's allegations too, a veteran journalist has claimed.



Former BBC Newsnight host Jeremy Paxman believes the Duke's allegations "belong in a soap opera", claiming they don't have the power to destroy the monarchy.



He added the tensions between Prince William and Harr, as described by the Duke, are "instantly recognisable" as they are a common trait in all families.



"There are no constitutional implications at all, just a series of moans from a very privileged young man who now says he found the role of 'spare' irksome. There is only one thing to say to that: 'Grow up!'," Mr Paxman penned in the Sunday Telegraph.



The expert added in his op-ed: "The strength of the monarchical system is that it is instantly intelligible to those who live under it simply because we all grow up in families and understand that each contains different individuals who are intelligent, dim, sports-mad or DIY enthusiasts".