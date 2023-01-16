 
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

World is ‘finally seeing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘what they truly are’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded ‘endlessly whining Hollywood-style celebrities’.

This claim has been issued by Washington-based foreign policy expert, Nile Gardiner.

Mr Gardiner believes, “There has been a significant amount of interest in the US from what Harry has said but not as much that perhaps was anticipated.”

According to Express UK, “While the passing of the Queen dominated the US news networks for about two weeks, Harry's book and his relentless attacks against the Royal Family have received limited coverage in the US.”

“Harry isn't a popular figure in America, and nor is Meghan Markle. The Queen was massively popular in the US so Harry is increasingly seen as a negative and whining character in the US. The American public is starting to turn against both Harry and Meghan.”

“They are both now seen as endlessly whining Hollywood-style celebrities, and most Americans see through them for what they are.”

“Harry was once a very popular figure in America but now he has a narrow band of supporters among the liberal elites.”

