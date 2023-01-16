Internet believes Tory Lanez new lawyer Jose Baez may save him

Tory Lanez went into appeal in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case with the defense attorney, Jose Baez, famous for representing high-profile cases.



As per Hollywood Unlocked, the PlayBoy rapper also hired lawyers David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma in the shooting case.

According to The Baez law firm, where he works as the Chief Executive Officer, "Jose A. Baez is an experienced trial lawyer who has represented clients in the full range of criminal and civil cases."

The 52-year-old represented several celebrities, including football player Aaron Hernandez in the murder case of Odin Lloyd and Case Anthony in the murder of a two-year-old child Caylee Anthony.

Moreover, Baez boasted an impressive career. He was named 'Lawyer of the Year for 2011' by LawyersUSA magazine. Besides, he also earned one of the 'Top 100 Trial Lawyers' consecutively for 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 by the National Trial Lawyers Association.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old faced 22 years in jail. The rapper overhauling his legal team for the appeal led to sentencing pushed to February 28th.

The social media users reacted to the news of Baez hiring for the Lanez legal team.

A user said, "Jose Baez will get Tory home!!."

Another added, "Free Tory. He should not be in jail."

A user said, "Wow I'm impressed with Tory's new legal team I want him to get home to his family & loved ones. #LAPDisCORRUPTION."

One user wrote, "Jose Baez!!! The same dude that got Casey Anthony off…. Lord omg but Tory innocent."



