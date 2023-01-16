'The Wire' star Al Brown breathed his last at 83

Al Brown, who played the character of Stan Valcheck in the critically-acclaimed series The Wire died at the age of 83.

According to TMZ, the daughter of the veteran actor confirmed the news of his death in Las Vegas on Friday, January 13.



Brown served in the US Air Force for 30 years, including two tours posted in Vietnam. The late actor entered the media industry in the mid-1990s in his fifties.

The Wire's Valchek role gave Brown the spotlight, in which he appeared for all five super-hit series seasons.

Meanwhile, the deceased actor also acted in several TV shows, including Law and Order SVU, The Hustler, and various films alongside Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt in Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys.

Brown explained his career on LinkedIn page wrote, “Have learned almost everything the hard way. But, have never quit or stopped trying. Believe “honor” is a way of life and should be cherished. Have always wanted to be an actor.”

“Gave it up for family, the military, and obvious responsibilities for 30+ years. Back at it. Thank God for my TV Show The Wire!!!”, the actor added.



