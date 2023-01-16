PML-Q 'suspends' CM Elahi's basic membership for PTI merger talks

Former prime minister Imran Khan (centre) in meeting with Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain (right) and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (left) at their residence. — INP/File

PML-Q serves show-cause notice to Elahi.

Party seeks clarification from Punjab CM.

Elahi earlier showed intent to merge with PTI.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Monday suspended the basic party membership of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for talking about the possibility of his party's possible merger with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



In his show-cause notice to Elahi, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat called an urgent meeting of the senior leaders, where it was noted that the provincial president — Elahi — did not have the authority to merge the party with PTI.

"Your [Elahi] party membership is suspended until the explanation," the notice, a copy of which has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), read.

The statement went on to say that PML-Q, as a political party, maintains its individual identity, vote bank, party discipline, and rules and regulations which Elahi violated through his statements.



"In relation to that, you [Elahi] are served a notice of seven days demanding an explanation within those days — either as an individual or by the lawyer — for such an unlawful and unconstitutional act."

"Otherwise, action would be taken against you under the party constitution's article 16 and article 50," the notice added.

The decision to issue a show-cause notice to Elahi was taken during a high-level party meeting with Secretary-General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senior Vice president Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and senior leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain in attendance.

It should be noted that Moonis Elahi — a PML-Q leader and Punjab CM's son — had also shown inclination towards the idea of a possible merger in the PTI, but not the party has not made a statement about that.