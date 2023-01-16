 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Gil Birmingham says he has 'deep respect and appreciation' for Kevin Costner

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Gil Birmingham talked about his Yellowstone costar Kevin Costner at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday and shared the experience of working with Costner on the show, as reported by Fox News.

Gil shared that Costner is a 'major leader' and he has great respect and appreciation for him. He further added that Costner was like a mentor to everyone on the sets of Yellowstone.

Gil said, "Kevin is [an] extraordinary talent, he has been for his whole career and it's not any different on our show. He's a major leader, and we have such deep respect and appreciation for him."

He further added, "I think he's a mentor to everyone on our set. His vast experience and just his amazing presence, how he portrays John Dutton. We all learn something every day with him."

Gil also talked about the success of Yellowstone, "We've just been watching it gather a fanbase exponentially season after season until we become the number one show on cable television. And we couldn't be more excited to have fans really connect to it and by word of mouth passed it on to so many of our loyal fans."

Gil played the role of Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater in Yellowstone.

