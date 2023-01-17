Prince Harry blasted as 'worst British export to the US in 200 years'

Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and moved to California with wife Meghan Markle, has been branded 'worst British export to the US in 200 years' as fury continues to explode over his attacks against the Royal Family.



Nile Gardiner, foreign policy expert, lashed out at the Duke in his own way on Twitter, saying: "Prince Harry is the worst British export to the United States in over 200 years. If he ever gets deported from America, hopefully it will be to Canada and not back to the UK."



In a separate tweet, Gardiner also wrote: "The best response for the King/Royal Family is to completely cut Meghan/Harry off."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been warned that there is a "very real possibility" that they could be stripped of their titles.



In an interview with Express UK, Mr Gardiner warned the US is already turning against Harry, with Americans now increasingly seeing him as a "negative and whining character".



"Harry isn't a popular figure in America, and nor is Meghan Markle. The Queen was massively popular in the US so he is increasingly seen as a negative and whining character in the US. The American public is starting to turn against both Harry and Meghan," he added.



"They are now seen as endlessly whining Hollywood-style celebrities. Most Americans see through them for what they are. Harry was once a very popular figure in America but now he has a narrow band of supporters among the liberal elites," the expert continued.

Gardiner also claimed that Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary series - which premiered last month - was a "big mistake" as many on the left have grown tired of the "endless celebrity whining" from the Duchess of Sussex, warning Meghan's US political ambitions could be under serious threat, with even some of her closest allies starting to turn against her.

