 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to 'fade out' ahead of King Charles' coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are expected to ‘fade out’ into the background ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are expected to ‘fade out’ into the background ahead of King Charles' coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to ‘fade out’ into the background ahead of King Charles’ upcoming coronation, as per royal experts quoted by Express UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had quite the busy few months with back to back projects, including Meghan’s Spotify podcast, their Netflix series, and Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all Spare, and now experts believe they will be taking a break.

Talking about how both Meghan and Harry need time to ‘reflect’, expert Russell Myers, co-host of the podcast Pod Save the King, said that they are now expected to “fade off into the background.”

He went on to say that if Meghan and Harry “have any sense, they will have a period of reflection until after King Charles’ coronation”.

Myers’ comments came days after the Sussexes’ close aide Omid Scobie hinted that they might be planning to take a break from the spotlight.

“I think we’re going to see, for the rest of this year, a couple retreating from a lot of what we’ve seen over the last few months… There isn’t really much else to say and so I think we will see a shift in the months ahead,” Scobie said. 

