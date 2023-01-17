 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

'Spoiled Princess' Meghan Markle has turned Prince Harr into a 'toad'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Piers Morgan does not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation.

The British news reporter is upset with the Duke of Sussex's book 'Spare' and wants him to apologise to the Royals.

He said of Harry: "This treacherous little toad has forgotten that he is supposed to turn into a prince after being kissed by a spoiled princess, not the other way around.

"Before we even think about whether Harry and Meghan should be allowed anywhere near the coronation, and for me, they absolutely should not be considered for an invitation, one thing would need to happen.

"They'd have to go on national television...plunge to their knees and issue a global apology to their families on both sides who they so mercilessly trashed," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wrote Prince Harry book, says 'text-messages' theory

Meghan Markle wrote Prince Harry book, says 'text-messages' theory
Prince Harry is not enemy, 'really wants to save monarchy': Expert

Prince Harry is not enemy, 'really wants to save monarchy': Expert
Prince Harry using 'victimisation' to make 'pretty big payday': 'People deserve better'

Prince Harry using 'victimisation' to make 'pretty big payday': 'People deserve better'
Prince Harry 'childhood trauma' has fogged Palace 'view of events': Expert

Prince Harry 'childhood trauma' has fogged Palace 'view of events': Expert
'Disgusting' Kate Middleton 'insults' Prince Harry with 'abuser' mentality: Internet

'Disgusting' Kate Middleton 'insults' Prince Harry with 'abuser' mentality: Internet
Meghan Markle spread her 'rainbow wings' during final days in UK: 'Glowing'

Meghan Markle spread her 'rainbow wings' during final days in UK: 'Glowing'
Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out for lunch after attending Lori Harvey's star-studded birthday party

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out for lunch after attending Lori Harvey's star-studded birthday party
Amy Robach spotted with estranged husband Andrew Shue after steamy Miami trip with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach spotted with estranged husband Andrew Shue after steamy Miami trip with T.J. Holmes
Jennifer Lopez swoons over husband Ben Affleck in a recent interview: 'He's dreamy and a sweetheart'

Jennifer Lopez swoons over husband Ben Affleck in a recent interview: 'He's dreamy and a sweetheart'
Prince Harry suggests bond with William would be better if they ‘did drugs’ together

Prince Harry suggests bond with William would be better if they ‘did drugs’ together
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ attack on Diana’s butler made him ‘burst into tears’

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ attack on Diana’s butler made him ‘burst into tears’
Tom Hanks says THIS movie was ‘important’ for his career no one talks about

Tom Hanks says THIS movie was ‘important’ for his career no one talks about