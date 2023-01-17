'Spoiled Princess' Meghan Markle has turned Prince Harr into a 'toad'

Piers Morgan does not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation.

The British news reporter is upset with the Duke of Sussex's book 'Spare' and wants him to apologise to the Royals.

He said of Harry: "This treacherous little toad has forgotten that he is supposed to turn into a prince after being kissed by a spoiled princess, not the other way around.

"Before we even think about whether Harry and Meghan should be allowed anywhere near the coronation, and for me, they absolutely should not be considered for an invitation, one thing would need to happen.

"They'd have to go on national television...plunge to their knees and issue a global apology to their families on both sides who they so mercilessly trashed," he said.