Tuesday Jan 17 2023
Disney+ drops‘The Mandalorian’ trailer for season 3

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Disney+ has shared the trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, the Star Wars spinoff from Lucasfilm is expected to stream from March 1, 2023.

The official trailer starts off with Pedro Pascal's voice saying “Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy, what are we? what do we stand for?”

He continues, “Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

Watch the Trailer

The bounty hunter thinks of going back to Mandalore to seek forgiveness for his offenses.

Din Djarin is reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history.

The Mandalorian will depict the encounter with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

In addition to Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito are also included in the cast of Tha Mandalorian Season 3.

The eight-episode series is directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

