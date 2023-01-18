Meryl Streep is set to star in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Meryl Streep is set to star in the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2022, Selena Gomez shared the news that Oscar winner actress, 73, has joined the cast of the hit Hulu series, as filming for season 3 has officially begun.

In the Instagram video, Gomez is seen with core cast as she announced the news. She moved the camera around the room, introduced cast and faced the camera to Rudd, and said, “Could this get any better.” Rudd then responded, “I think it could get better,” and Streep came up from behind.



As Selena concluded the video, she fangirled, expressing her excitement for the actress.

“The filming of Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun! A cast to dream of,” Martin, 77, wrote on Twitter beside a black and white photo of Streep and Martin smiling alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez and new co-star Paul Rudd.

The show’s Twitter account commented on Martin’s tweet, writing, “It is an HONOR to have Meryl in our building!”

The comedy series follows three strangers who form a bond over their love of true crime. After a mysterious death occurs in their New York City apartment building, Mabel, Oliver and Charles come together to track down the killer.

In July 2022, Hulu announced that the series was renewed while the second season was still airing on the streaming service. Following the season 2 finale, it was confirmed that Paul Rudd would be coming back after appearing briefly as fictional actor Ben Glenroy, via Us Weekly.