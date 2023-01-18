Channing Tatum not sure about getting married again amid Zoe Kravitz romance

Channing Tatum discussed his heartbreaking split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan and how he’s not sure about getting married again amid Zoe Kravitz romance.

The Magic Mike star has been dating Zoe Kravitz post his “scary” divorce after they worked on her directorial debut P***y Island. The duo made their romance public in 2021.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum opened up about his split from Dewan and declared, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again.”

“Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist,” he explained. “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed.”

“But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?” he said.

He went on to share that he is trying to be much more relaxed while dating Kravitz, who previously dished on her fears of second marriage in interview with GQ.

“So I can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something. Or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something,” Tatum shared.