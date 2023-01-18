 
Kristin Chenoweth recounts The Good Wife accident: ‘practically killed me’

Kristin Chenoweth has recently confessed she regretted not suing CBS network after sustaining serious injuries on The Good Wife set.

During the latest of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kristin discussed about her new book I am No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts, released on January 17.

In the book, the Wicked star revealed that she was “involved in an accident that practically killed her”.

Andy questioned, “Did you hear from anyone at CBS since sharing this in the book?” adding he’s “amazed that you didn’t try to get some cash from them”.

To this, Kristin responded, “I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety. So, don’t ever let fear rule your life.”

When the host asked, “does she regret it?”

The Broadway star nodded her head, stating, “I have longstanding injuries from that.”

“I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, ‘You’re gonna wanna do this.’ And we’re not the suing family, but when you’re practically killed...,’” recalled Kristin.

Sharing details about the lighting equipment accident, Kristin mentioned, “We were outside, on the corner, by the water at a 7-Eleven, because I was going to get a slurpy that day and I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light.’ I heard, ‘Action.’ And I woke up at Bellevue Hospital.”

“The lighting equipment hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, hairline fracture and teeth and ribs,” she recounted.

Kristin remembered her doctor’s exact words, who said to her at the time, “your hair extension may have saved your life by making the hairline fracture go together”.

She jokingly said, “So, anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health.”

