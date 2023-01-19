Prince Harry thinks Meghan Markle is 'demigod': 'Weird worships her'

Prince Harry sees Meghan Markle as a goddess who is always right, says expert.



Royal commentator Rachel Bowie notes how the Duke of Sussex sees his wife as someone who can never do wrong.



“The way that Harry hero-worships Meghan is weird to me, to be quite frank with you,” she said. The host prefaced her comment by saying she “appreciates when men love their wives,” but added: “It's like Meghan is a demigod to him and Meghan can do no wrong.”



This comes as Harry demands an apology from the system for his wife. three years since the Duke and the former Suits star quit UK.