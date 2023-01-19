 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'scared' to 'communicate' with King Charles after 'Spare' gets out

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince Harry needs to show empathy towards the Royal Family if he wants reconciliation, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has come from a broken family, is finding his way back to his loved ones.

Relationship expert Valon Asani says: "When being faced with a broken family, often we say, 'I don’t know where to start' but what we actually mean is: 'I’m scared to start'.

"After a family fallout, one of the hardest aspects to deal with is to accept the idea that the other party feels wronged in some way by your actions, even if they were not intended to cause hurt.

"However, acknowledging how the other party feels, whether you agree or not, can show empathy and understanding that can then lead to more effective communication to be built," she noted.

This comes as Prince Harry's book has officially hit stores.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says Dodi Al-Fayed eyes 'plumped into hearts' after looking at Diana

Prince Harry says Dodi Al-Fayed eyes 'plumped into hearts' after looking at Diana
Prince Harry to get 'perfect backdrop' for Royal love with King Charles coronation

Prince Harry to get 'perfect backdrop' for Royal love with King Charles coronation
Prince Harry thinks Meghan Markle is 'demigod': 'Weird worships her'

Prince Harry thinks Meghan Markle is 'demigod': 'Weird worships her'
King Charles 'cannot command' his own son, 'leadership looks weak': Meghan Markle pal

King Charles 'cannot command' his own son, 'leadership looks weak': Meghan Markle pal
Pamela Anderson reveals 'the only time I was ever truly in love' was in relationship with Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson reveals 'the only time I was ever truly in love' was in relationship with Tommy Lee
Paulina Porizkova remembers first awkward dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek

Paulina Porizkova remembers first awkward dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek
BIGBANG Taeyang teases another BTS collaboration: Find out the member's name

BIGBANG Taeyang teases another BTS collaboration: Find out the member's name
Emma Roberts sends temperatures soaring as she dons red sheer gown

Emma Roberts sends temperatures soaring as she dons red sheer gown
Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan's narrative as couple's popularity drops further

Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan's narrative as couple's popularity drops further
Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep

Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep
Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail 'Babylon': 'We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers'

Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail 'Babylon': 'We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers'
Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field

Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field