 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere
Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere 

Jennifer Lopez looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she arrived at the star-studded premiere event of her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

The diva, 53, dazzled in a sheer golden-beige dress which draped over her body complimenting her hour-glass figure.

The statement tan-colored see-through dress, which featured a dramatic train, was adorned with matching gold crystals. J.Lo added glamour to the outfit with a bright yellow bow at her waist.

Lopez was joined by her co-star Josh Duhamel, who was looking dapper in a black suit. The couple posed for candid shots at the event, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Marry Me star wore her golden brunette locks styled in a slick bun. She accessorized her look with oversized earrings, yellow clutch and nude makeup.

Other celeb attendees included Jennifer Coolidge, Leni Klum and more. The movie cast also includes Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

The Jason Moore directorial Shotgun Wedding is set to debut on Amazon Prime on January 27.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace
Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’

Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’
BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside
BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment

BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment
Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years

Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years
Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue

Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue
Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans

Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans
Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track

Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence
Queen Consort Camilla ‘uneasy’ appearance raises eyebrows after Prince Harry book

Queen Consort Camilla ‘uneasy’ appearance raises eyebrows after Prince Harry book