Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she arrived at the star-studded premiere event of her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, in Los Angeles.

The diva, 53, dazzled in a sheer golden-beige dress which draped over her body complimenting her hour-glass figure.

The statement tan-colored see-through dress, which featured a dramatic train, was adorned with matching gold crystals. J.Lo added glamour to the outfit with a bright yellow bow at her waist.

Lopez was joined by her co-star Josh Duhamel, who was looking dapper in a black suit. The couple posed for candid shots at the event, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Marry Me star wore her golden brunette locks styled in a slick bun. She accessorized her look with oversized earrings, yellow clutch and nude makeup.

Other celeb attendees included Jennifer Coolidge, Leni Klum and more. The movie cast also includes Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.



The Jason Moore directorial Shotgun Wedding is set to debut on Amazon Prime on January 27.