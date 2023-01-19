 
Thursday Jan 19 2023
Prince Harry facing ‘unintended repercussions’ and ‘immediate danger’

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince Harry is reportedly setting himself up for ‘unintended repercussions’ and even ‘immediate danger’.

Ben Michael, an attorney at Michael & Associates issued this view on the matter.

Mr Michael believes, “When celebrities decide to handle personal issues in an open, public way, they offer an insight into the lives of the wealthy and famous that the public may otherwise never gain access to.”

“Such openness can be empowering for those facing similar situations, as they can take comfort in knowing that even stars go through hard times too.”

“However, this type of public airing of grievances could also leave stars vulnerable to judgment or unwanted advances from fans or followers.”

“Additionally, it often requires greater boundaries around privacy and forces these celebrity figures to be under a constant microscope while attempting to work through difficult issues.”

“In some cases, this could have unintended repercussions when people latch onto certain words or phrases rather than understanding the whole picture.”

