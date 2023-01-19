 
Prince Harry becoming ‘the next’ Britney Spears

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s “approach to handling family matters has caused some controversy” in the same way as Britney Spears.

Personal brand strategist Katarina Terentieva made this admission during the course of her most-recent interview.

She started by telling Showbiz Cheat Sheet about Prince Harry’s bid to ‘speak his truth’ and explained how, “The desire to tell all, especially with people like Prince Harry, typically comes from the frustration that your story has been told by everyone but you.”

“There’s usually some trigger, like splitting from the royal family, which is then followed by a sense of freedom to tell all to the public.”

“We see this also with Britney Spears’ posts on Instagram, with Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me, with Jessica Simpson’s Open Book, and with the upcoming Pamela Anderson documentary on Netflix.”

Not to mention, “Prince Harry’s approach to handling family matters has caused some controversy. While I don’t agree with everything he’s doing, I don’t think we have the right to judge what he’s going through.”

