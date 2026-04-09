Disney set for major changes as Josh D’Amaro takes charge

Disney is facing a big shake-up as Josh D’Amaro steps in as the new CEO.

Sources say up to 1,000 jobs could be cut in the coming months, mostly in the marketing department.

For many employees, the news comes with uncertainty but it marks the start of a new chapter under D’Amaro, who officially took over on March 18.

D’Amaro has spent more than two decades at Disney, starting at Disneyland in 1998.

Over the years, he worked in business, marketing and operations, becoming president of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

In 2020, he took charge of Disney Parks and Cruises, Consumer Products and Walt Disney Imagineering.

However, his deep experience makes him familiar with almost every part of the company.

Industry watchers say these layoffs are part of a plan to focus Disney on its core entertainment areas like movies, TV and streaming.

The company employs 231,000 people worldwide, with most based in the United States.

Observers think D’Amaro may use the changes to strengthen Disney+, theatrical releases and theme park projects, while the moves could ripple through other studios like Sony Pictures.