Diddy fights against 'unfair' trial with twisted arguments

Sean Diddy Combs was convicted for two charges in trial after September 2024 arrest

Sean Diddy Combs filed a new appeal in the court for his immediate release with a new argument against his allegedly unfair trial.

The 56-year-old disgraced music mogul presented the argument through his legal team Alexandra Shapiro and Nicole Westmoreland in New York on Thursday, April 9.

They claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder ought to be freed under the First Amendment, according to the details obtained by Page Six.

Shapiro and Westmoreland argued that Diddy was wrongfully convicted under the Mann Act, while he was involved in the creation of independent adult tapes, which is legal under US laws for freedom of speech.

The Last Night rapper’s legal team claimed that the Judge Arun Subramanian who was in-charge of the case, used the wrong allegations against Combs to sentence him strongly.

“We made it abundantly clear. The District Court should not consider the acquitted conduct,” Shapiro said, adding that Combs’ sentence is the “highest sentence ever imposed on a Mann Act defendant under the same-based defence level.”

The attorneys demanded immediate acquittal and release of the music mogul or at least his freedom and resentencing to lesser time.

However, Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik called the whole argument “meritless” marking the distinction between Diddy and adult filmmakers.

He also doubled down on Judge Subramanian’s “correctly applied” ruling given the “aggravated manner in which [Combs] committed his Mann Act offenses.”

Combs was was convicted of transportation for prostitution in July 2025 after his arrest in September 2024.