Paris Jackson slams legal fight over Michael Jackson’s estate

Paris Jackson says the executors of her late father Michael Jackson’s estate are using his money to publicly attack her.

The 28-year-old actor claims the legal battle over the estate has been used to “mock and belittle” her.

Paris, along with her brothers Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, is a beneficiary of the estate, now worth more than $2 billion.

She first raised concerns last year about John Branca and John McClain, accusing them of mishandling money and taking payments that shouldn’t have been made. However, the executors deny all allegations.

After the executors submitted an 83-page report dismissing her claims, Paris filed a statement on April 6 saying the attacks are unfair and distracting.

“From the first day Paris dared to raise an objection, Branca and McClain have used her father’s money to attack her in the media,” the filing said.

Paris also called out estate lawyer Jonathan Steinsapir for comments he made about her in court, including calling her “strutting” and saying he and the executors were the “grown-ups.”

Her lawyers say these remarks were sexist and meant to bully her.

The legal dispute also touches on the Michael biopic.

Paris questioned Branca’s role in the film and denied any involvement despite public claims as she continues to defend her father’s legacy while fighting the estate battle.