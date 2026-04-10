Demi Lovato with husband Jutes suffer heartbreak on first anniversary

Love is strong… but tour schedules? Brutal.

Demi Lovato and husband Jordan Lutes (aka Jutes) are about to hit a relationship milestone – their first wedding anniversary – and unfortunately, they will be celebrating it miles apart.

Jutes, gearing up for his European tour in May and North American run in August, admitted the timing could not be worse.

“It’s one of those things where we get sad when we talk about it,” he shared. “So we’re like, ‘We won’t think about it yet.’ It’s gonna be tough, there’s no way around that.”

Romantic? Yes. Ideal? Not even close.

Still, he is not letting distance win. “We’re just gonna pretend,” he joked. “As soon as tour is over and we’re together, we’re gonna celebrate and that’ll be awesome. It’s part of the job and we’ll just have to FaceTime a ton and figure it out. We’ll get through it.”

Between shows, Jutes is riding high on his new single Disassociate and prepping what he calls his “biggest” tour yet – funded largely by fans.

“People coming to the show is by far the most important thing to me,” he said. “Nothing is going to replace showing up and a bunch of fans being there singing your songs.”

And Demi? Still his biggest fan.

“She believes in me more than I believe in myself,” he said. “We love to see each other win—seeing her win makes me feel better than seeing myself win.”

As for marriage rumours being “hard”? Jutes is no buying it: “Should we pretend to fight or something?”