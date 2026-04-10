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Natasha Lyonne removed from flight after 'Euphoria' premiere: Report

The 'Poker Face' actress reportedly appeared 'out of it' and refused to follow pre-takeoff instructions

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

Natasha Lyonne removed from flight after &apos;Euphoria&apos; premiere: Report
Natasha Lyonne has been open about her recent relapse and sobriety journey

Natasha Lyonne’s night took a turn for the worse after she attended the Euphoria Season 3 premiere.

According to a new report by Page Six, the Poker Face actress was escorted off a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York after uncooperative behaviour.

The incident reportedly unfolded on April 7, shortly after Lyonne walked the red carpet at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood alongside co-stars like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.

Still dressed in parts of her premiere look, Lyonne boarded a red-eye flight but appeared unresponsive when flight attendants asked her to follow basic pre-takeoff instructions. Eyewitnesses said crew members repeatedly tried to get her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt, but she seemed to drift in and out, at one point startled, saying, “Ah! You scared me!”

The situation escalated when the plane, already taxiing, was forced to return to the gate.

After some back and forth with Delta staffers, the Russian Doll alum was eventually escorted off without resistance. The flight departed after a delay of over an hour.

Weeks earlier, Lyonne had shared an update on her sobriety journey after admitting to a relpase, writing, “Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet.”

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